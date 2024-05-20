U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin, the commander of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, shares the meaning of Memorial Day during a Memorial Day Ceremony at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day is a day of national awareness and solemn reverence to honor the men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 14:39
|Photo ID:
|8432881
|VIRIN:
|240525-A-FW799-1008
|Resolution:
|5276x3517
|Size:
|10.49 MB
|Location:
|GLENNVILLE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Provider Soldiers support community Memorial Day event [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
