Provider Soldiers support community Memorial Day event

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, post the colors during a Memorial Day Ceremony in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Glennville, Georgia, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day is a day of national awareness and solemn reverence to honor the men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

