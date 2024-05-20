Provider Soldiers support community Memorial Day event

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin, the commander of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, has a conversation with a Veteran before the Memorial Day Ceremony at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day is a day of national awareness and solemn reverence to honor the men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Location: GLENNVILLE, GA, US