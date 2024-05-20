Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Provider Soldiers support community Memorial Day event [Image 1 of 7]

    Provider Soldiers support community Memorial Day event

    GLENNVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin, the commander of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, has a conversation with a Veteran before the Memorial Day Ceremony at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day is a day of national awareness and solemn reverence to honor the men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 14:48
    Photo ID: 8432877
    VIRIN: 240525-A-FW799-1007
    Resolution: 5810x3873
    Size: 8.24 MB
    Location: GLENNVILLE, GA, US
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    3rd ID
    Dogface Soldier
    StongerTogether
    3DSB

