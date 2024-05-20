Florida Civil Air Patrol cadets witness B-52 refueling

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexander Orr, 91st Air Refueling Squadron operations superintendent and boom operator, speaks with a Civil Air Patrol cadet during an orientation flight over the southeastern United States, May 21, 2024. Orr explained the importance of in-flight refueling to expand the global reach of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

