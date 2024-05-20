U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexander Orr, 91st Air Refueling Squadron operations superintendent and boom operator, speaks with a Civil Air Patrol cadet during an orientation flight over the southeastern United States, May 21, 2024. Orr explained the importance of in-flight refueling to expand the global reach of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 12:32
|Photo ID:
|8432813
|VIRIN:
|240521-F-CC148-2026
|Resolution:
|6192x3870
|Size:
|9.86 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida Civil Air Patrol cadets witness B-52 refueling [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT