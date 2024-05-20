A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, over the southeastern United States, May 21, 2024. The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. The aircraft can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 12:32
|Photo ID:
|8432812
|VIRIN:
|240521-F-CC148-2019
|Resolution:
|4969x3549
|Size:
|10.46 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida Civil Air Patrol cadets witness B-52 refueling [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT