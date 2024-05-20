Florida Civil Air Patrol cadets witness B-52 refueling

Civil Air Patrol cadets board a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2024. Cadets from across Florida visited MacDill to gain a better understanding of the Air Force mission and the different roles associated with military aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
