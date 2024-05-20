Florida Civil Air Patrol cadets witness B-52 refueling

A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, over the southeastern United States, May 21, 2024. The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. The aircraft can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

