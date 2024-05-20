Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Civil Air Patrol cadets witness B-52 refueling [Image 2 of 12]

    Florida Civil Air Patrol cadets witness B-52 refueling

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Civil Air Patrol cadets listen to a safety brief in a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2024. Cadets from across Florida visited MacDill to gain a better understanding of the Air Force mission and the different roles associated with military aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    This work, Florida Civil Air Patrol cadets witness B-52 refueling [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS

    AIM
    Civil Air Patrol
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    orientation flight
    U.S. Air Force Recruiting
    Aviation Inspired Mentorship

