Florida Civil Air Patrol cadets witness B-52 refueling

A Civil Air Patrol cadet’s patch is worn during an orientation flight over the southeastern United States, May 21, 2024. The Civil Air Patrol is a federally chartered non-profit corporation that is also the Air Force auxiliary. CAP’s mission is supporting America’s communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development and promotion of air, space and cyber power through aerospace education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

