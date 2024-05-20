Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Civil Air Patrol cadets witness B-52 refueling [Image 1 of 12]

    Florida Civil Air Patrol cadets witness B-52 refueling

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A Civil Air Patrol cadet’s patch is worn during an orientation flight over the southeastern United States, May 21, 2024. The Civil Air Patrol is a federally chartered non-profit corporation that is also the Air Force auxiliary. CAP’s mission is supporting America’s communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development and promotion of air, space and cyber power through aerospace education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 12:32
    Photo ID: 8432797
    VIRIN: 240521-F-CC148-3030
    Resolution: 4105x2932
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Civil Air Patrol cadets witness B-52 refueling [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AIM
    Civil Air Patrol
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    orientation flight
    U.S. Air Force Recruiting
    Aviation Inspired Mentorship

