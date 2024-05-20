Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabees visit students during Fleet Week New York 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    Seabees visit students during Fleet Week New York 2024

    MIDDLETOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

    Seabees assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU) 202 interact with students at Middletown High School in New Jersey during Fleet Week New York 2024. The Seabees brought construction and engineering equipment as well as personal gear issue items to explain their mission to students. Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 12:34
    Photo ID: 8432795
    VIRIN: 240524-N-TL968-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, NJ, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees visit students during Fleet Week New York 2024 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees visit students during Fleet Week New York 2024
    Seabees visit students during Fleet Week New York 2024
    Seabees visit students during Fleet Week New York 2024
    Seabees visit students during Fleet Week New York 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    New York City
    Fleet Week New York
    CBMU 202
    NECF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT