Seabees visit students during Fleet Week New York 2024

Seabees assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU) 202 interact with students at Middletown High School in New Jersey during Fleet Week New York 2024. The Seabees brought construction and engineering equipment as well as personal gear issue items to explain their mission to students. Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

