Members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Soldier Services Division and the Director of Joint Staff, Army Brig. Gen. John R. Pippy, participate in the Big 33 Football Classic May 26 at Cumberland Valley High School. The game, played annually on Memorial Day weekend, features all-star football players from Pennsylvania and Maryland. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.27.2024 10:16 Photo ID: 8432698 VIRIN: 240526-Z-CQ783-1005 Resolution: 3516x2796 Size: 6.66 MB Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PA National Guard participates in Big 33 Football Classic [Image 14 of 14], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.