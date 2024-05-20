Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st CavalryDivision Sustainment Brigade Memorial Day Ceremony

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    A table decorated with biographies of 22 troopers from the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade who have passed away in the line of duty, including a vase with poppy flowers, an American Flag, and the Fallen Soldier Battlefield Cross as the centerpiece of a Memorial Day Ceremony in Powidz, Poland, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day serves as a day to remember the service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (U.S. photo by Sgt. 1st Class Albert Copas)

    This work, 1st CavalryDivision Sustainment Brigade Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

