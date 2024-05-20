1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Memorial Day Ceremony

Troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade bow their heads in reverence to the playing of "Taps", the ceremonial song memorializing the Fallen during a Memorial Day Ceremony in Powidz, Poland, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day serves as a day to remember the service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (U.S. photo by Sgt. 1st Class Albert Copas)

