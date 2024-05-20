Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Memorial Day Ceremony

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade bow their heads in reverence to the playing of "Taps", the ceremonial song memorializing the Fallen during a Memorial Day Ceremony in Powidz, Poland, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day serves as a day to remember the service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (U.S. photo by Sgt. 1st Class Albert Copas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 10:21
    Photo ID: 8432667
    VIRIN: 240527-Z-WV576-1001
    Resolution: 1243x932
    Size: 441.11 KB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Memorial Day Ceremony
    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Memorial Day Ceremony
    1st CavalryDivision Sustainment Brigade Memorial Day Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    IIICorps
    1stTeam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT