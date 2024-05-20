Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Memorial Day Ceremony

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Col. Christopher Jones, the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Commander, gives a speech to his troopers regarding the gratitude the Army has for the soldiers fallen in the line of duty during a Memorial Day Ceremony in Powidz, Poland, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day serves as a day to remember the service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (U.S. photo by Sgt. 1st Class Albert Copas)

