Col. Christopher Jones, the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Commander, gives a speech to his troopers regarding the gratitude the Army has for the soldiers fallen in the line of duty during a Memorial Day Ceremony in Powidz, Poland, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day serves as a day to remember the service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (U.S. photo by Sgt. 1st Class Albert Copas)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 10:21
|Photo ID:
|8432665
|VIRIN:
|240527-Z-WV576-1002
|Resolution:
|1216x906
|Size:
|441.41 KB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
