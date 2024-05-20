Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 8 of 8]

U.S. Army servicemembers assigned to 34th Division Sustainment Brigade exercise a moment of silence in remembrance of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country during a Memorial Day prayer event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day offers a purposeful opportunity to remember and express gratitude for the men and women who have died in service to our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)

