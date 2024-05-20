U.S. Army servicemembers assigned to 34th Division Sustainment Brigade exercise a moment of silence in remembrance of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country during a Memorial Day prayer event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day offers a purposeful opportunity to remember and express gratitude for the men and women who have died in service to our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 09:28
|Photo ID:
|8432661
|VIRIN:
|240527-A-OJ422-1039
|Resolution:
|4436x6654
|Size:
|11.78 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 8 of 8] [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Brianne Maze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT