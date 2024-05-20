Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 8 of 8]

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze 

    34th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army servicemembers assigned to 34th Division Sustainment Brigade exercise a moment of silence in remembrance of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country during a Memorial Day prayer event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day offers a purposeful opportunity to remember and express gratitude for the men and women who have died in service to our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 09:28
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
    TAGS

    34ID
    USCENTCOM
    remembrance
    1TSC
    ARCENT
    34DSB

