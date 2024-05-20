Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 2 of 8] [Image 7 of 8]

    Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 2 of 8]

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze 

    34th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Turnbaugh, unit supply specialist with the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade, renders respect to the memorial presentation during a Memorial Day prayer event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day is a vivid reminder of the price paid for our liberty. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 09:28
    Photo ID: 8432660
    VIRIN: 240527-A-OJ422-1010
    Resolution: 6683x4455
    Size: 12.29 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 2 of 8] [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Brianne Maze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 5 of 8]
    Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 3 of 8]
    Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 4 of 8]
    Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 6 of 8]
    Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 1 of 8]
    Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 7 of 8]
    Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 2 of 8]
    Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 8 of 8]

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    34ID
    USCENTCOM
    remembrance
    1TSC
    ARCENT
    34DSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT