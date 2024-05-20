Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 2 of 8]

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Turnbaugh, unit supply specialist with the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade, renders respect to the memorial presentation during a Memorial Day prayer event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day is a vivid reminder of the price paid for our liberty. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)

