U.S. Army Chaplain (Maj.) Jeffery Nelson, assigned to the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade, offers a prayer of remembrance and healing during a Memorial Day prayer event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day is a day of honoring and mourning those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 09:28
|Photo ID:
|8432659
|VIRIN:
|240527-A-OJ422-1037
|Resolution:
|6697x4465
|Size:
|8.62 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 7 of 8] [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Brianne Maze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT