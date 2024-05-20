Memorial Day Remembrance [Photo 7 of 8]

U.S. Army Chaplain (Maj.) Jeffery Nelson, assigned to the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade, offers a prayer of remembrance and healing during a Memorial Day prayer event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day is a day of honoring and mourning those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)

