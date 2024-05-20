Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Murph Challenge [Image 35 of 41]

    Memorial Day Murph Challenge

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division and Soldiers assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division take the Murph Challange on May 27, 2024. The Murph Challange was held in honor of Memorial Day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 07:57
    Photo ID: 8432591
    VIRIN: 240527-A-ID763-6558
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 18.99 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Murph Challenge [Image 41 of 41], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd CAB
    Memorial Day
    Murph Challange

