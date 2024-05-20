311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) at exercise African Lion 2024

Spc. Skarleth Orellana Polanco, a native of Los Angeles and a motor transport operator with 566th Movement Control Team, 420th Movement Control Battalion, 304th Sustainment Brigade, 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) poses for a photo while participating in exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Dodji, Senegal, May 25, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premiere joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ricky Gavilan)

