Paratroopers assigned to the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division and Soldiers assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division take the Murph Challange on May 27, 2024. The Murph Challenge was held in honor of Memorial Day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.27.2024 07:57 Photo ID: 8432548 VIRIN: 240527-A-ID763-4772 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 15.64 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memorial Day Murph Challenge [Image 41 of 41], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.