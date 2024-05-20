Air Assault

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class John Cowperthwait assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division prepares for movement during the execution phase of Immediate Response ‘24 near an Airfield in Sodankyla, Finland, May 26, 2024. The 10th Mountain Soldiers, based out Fort Johnson, Louisiana, train alongside the Finnish, Swedish, and Norwegian Armies during Northern Forest, a national exercise of the Finnish Defence Forces, which is nested in the Defender 24 exercise. The ability of U.S. forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of alliances and partnerships capable of decisively meeting the defense challenges of today and tomorrow.



DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gavin Hardy)

