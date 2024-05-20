Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighting Eagle Sling Load Support [Image 10 of 10]

    Fighting Eagle Sling Load Support

    FINLAND

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    FINLAND – Monday, May 27, 2024, B Co. 2-1 General Support Aviation Battalion, Task Force Fighting Eagles, Pilots supported 710 Battalion Support Brigade in a Sling Load training. The pilots flew a CH-47 while the 710BSB Soldiers loaded a palate to the bottom of the aircraft.

    Photos by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 04:40
    Photo ID: 8432459
    VIRIN: 240527-A-CC161-1010
    Resolution: 6214x4331
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: FI
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighting Eagle Sling Load Support [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sling Load
    CH47
    Fighting Eagles
    1CAB
    Above the First

