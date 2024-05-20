Fighting Eagle Sling Load Support

FINLAND – Monday, May 27, 2024, B Co. 2-1 General Support Aviation Battalion, Task Force Fighting Eagles, Pilots supported 710 Battalion Support Brigade in a Sling Load training. The pilots flew a CH-47 while the 710BSB Soldiers loaded a palate to the bottom of the aircraft.
Photos by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines
