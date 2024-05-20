Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighting Eagle Air Assault Support [Image 12 of 12]

    Fighting Eagle Air Assault Support

    FINLAND

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    FINLAND – Sunday, May 26, 2024, 2-1 General Support Aviation Battalion, Task Force Fighting Eagle, Pilots supported 10th Mountain in an Air Assault operation. Soldiers from 10th Mountain loaded into UH-60s, CH-47s and the Finnish NH-60 to complete their mission.

    Photos by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines

    TAGS

    Ch47
    Air Assault
    UH60
    1CAB
    Above the First
    NH60

