Fighting Eagle Air Assault Support

FINLAND – Sunday, May 26, 2024, 2-1 General Support Aviation Battalion, Task Force Fighting Eagle, Pilots supported 10th Mountain in an Air Assault operation. Soldiers from 10th Mountain loaded into UH-60s, CH-47s and the Finnish NH-60 to complete their mission.
Photos by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
