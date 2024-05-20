Fighting Eagle Air Assault Support

FINLAND – Sunday, May 26, 2024, 2-1 General Support Aviation Battalion, Task Force Fighting Eagle, Pilots supported 10th Mountain in an Air Assault operation. Soldiers from 10th Mountain loaded into UH-60s, CH-47s and the Finnish NH-60 to complete their mission.



Photos by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines

