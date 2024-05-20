U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Marco Espinal, a team leader with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, observes his surroundings during a squad attack range as a part of Exercise Predators Walk at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 22, 2024. During Predators Walk, Marines were able to conduct a live-fire squad range further developing the skills and confidence needed to succeed at the small unit level. Espinal is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 02:14
|Photo ID:
|8432322
|VIRIN:
|240522-M-IP954-1071
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|22.17 MB
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 24.3: Echo Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) participates in Exercise Predators Walk [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
