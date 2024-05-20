MRF-D 24.3: Echo Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) participates in Exercise Predators Walk

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joseph Peeler, a platoon sergeant with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, briefs a scheme of maneuver before a squad attack range as a part of Exercise Predators Walk at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 22, 2024. During Predators Walk, Marines were able to conduct a live-fire squad range further developing the skills and confidence needed to succeed at the small unit level. Peeler is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

