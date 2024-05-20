240527-N-OE145-1026 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 27, 2024) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Paul Supnet, from Stockton, California, monitors a radar screen in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 27. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 00:34
|Photo ID:
|8432242
|VIRIN:
|240527-N-OE145-1026
|Resolution:
|5999x4004
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|STOCKTON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
