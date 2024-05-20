240527-N-OE145-1009 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 27, 2024) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Paul Supnet, from Stockton, California, looks through a telescopic alidade in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 27. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.27.2024 00:34 Photo ID: 8432240 VIRIN: 240527-N-OE145-1009 Resolution: 7328x4891 Size: 848.57 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: STOCKTON, CA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.