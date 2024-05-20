U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jaden Baker, a team leader with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, holds security during Exercise Predators Walk at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 21, 2024. During Predators Walk, Marines were able to conduct a live-fire squad range further developing the skills and confidence needed to succeed at the small unit level. Baker is a native of Arkansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 00:33
|Photo ID:
|8432238
|VIRIN:
|240521-M-IP954-1155
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|32.3 MB
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 24.3: Echo Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) rehearses CASEVAC procedures during Exercise Predators Walk [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
