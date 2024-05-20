Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: Echo Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) rehearses CASEVAC procedures during Exercise Predators Walk [Image 7 of 8]

    MRF-D 24.3: Echo Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) rehearses CASEVAC procedures during Exercise Predators Walk

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jaden Baker, a team leader with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, holds security during Exercise Predators Walk at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 21, 2024. During Predators Walk, Marines were able to conduct a live-fire squad range further developing the skills and confidence needed to succeed at the small unit level. Baker is a native of Arkansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

