    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 25 of 27]

    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE–DIX–LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Reginald Harvey 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Army Reserve Sgt. James Emerson, an Information Technology Specialist with the 820th Signal Company Tactical Installation and Networking-Enhanced, 98TH Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade. fires after a quick reload during the 335th Signal Command (Theater)’s 2024 Best Warrior Competition, at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst, NJ, May 13, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition is an Army-wide annual event where Soldiers compete against each other in a variety of different basic Soldier challenges that showcase their physical fitness, technical proficiency, leadership ability, and warrior ethos to win the title of “Best Warrior.” (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Reginald Harvey)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 00:29
    Photo ID: 8432236
    VIRIN: 240513-A-AR378-2152
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE–DIX–LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Reginald Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #warrior #bestwarrior #soldier

