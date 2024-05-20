Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Sailors Prepare For A Boat Operation [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Tripoli Sailors Prepare For A Boat Operation

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240523-N-IL330-2034

    Sailors board a 7-meter rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 22:59
    Photo ID: 8432152
    VIRIN: 240523-N-IL330-2085
    Resolution: 6104x4069
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Prepare For A Boat Operation [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Sailors Prepare For A Boat Operation
    USS Tripoli Sailors Prepare For A Boat Operation
    USS Tripoli Sailors Prepare For A Boat Operation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS
    Ship
    Navy
    Military
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT