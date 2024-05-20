USS Tripoli Sailors Prepare For A Boat Operation

240523-N-IL330-2034



Sailors board a 7-meter rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 Photo ID: 8432152 Resolution: 6104x4069 Location: SAN DIEGO, US by PO3 Austyn Riley