USS Tripoli Sailors Prepare For A Boat Operation

Sailors board a 7-meter rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
