USS Tripoli Sailors Prepare For A Boat Operation

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Charles Shatto, the bos’n aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), directs cargo on a sliding pad-eye during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS), May 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

