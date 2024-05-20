Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 58 of 64]

    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE–DIX–LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Reginald Harvey 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Army Reserve Spc. Austin Gillespie, a Network Communication Systems Specialist with C Company, 324th Signal Battalion, 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, engages his target during the 335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition, at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst, NJ, May 13, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition is an Army-wide annual event where Soldiers compete against each other in a variety of different basic Soldier challenges that showcase their physical fitness, technical proficiency, leadership ability, and warrior ethos to win the title of “Best Warrior.” (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Reginald Harvey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 22:43
    Photo ID: 8432143
    VIRIN: 240513-A-AR378-1865
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.4 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE–DIX–LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 64 of 64], by SGT Reginald Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition
    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #warrior #bestwarrior #soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT