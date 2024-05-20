Army Reserve Spc. Austin Gillespie, a Network Communication Systems Specialist with C Company, 324th Signal Battalion, 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, aims down range as his safety Staff Sgt. Mikal Williams, a Drill Sergeant with 3rd Battalion, 518th Regiment, monitors during the 335th Signal Command (Theater)’s 2024 Best Warrior Competition, at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst, NJ, May 13, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition is an Army-wide annual event where Soldiers compete against each other in a variety of different basic Soldier challenges that showcase their physical fitness, technical proficiency, leadership ability, and warrior ethos to win the title of “Best Warrior.” (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Reginald Harvey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 22:43 Photo ID: 8432140 VIRIN: 240513-A-AR378-1845 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.72 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE–DIX–LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 64 of 64], by SGT Reginald Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.