335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition

Army Reserve Cpt. Trevor Diffley Trevor, a Signal Officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 335th Signal Command (Theater) takes aim on the advance while his safety Staff Sgt. Mikal Williams, a Drill Sergeant with 3rd Battalion, 518th Regiment, keeps him steady during the 335th Signal Command (Theater)’s 2024 Best Warrior Competition, at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst, NJ, May 13, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition is an Army-wide annual event where Soldiers compete against each other in a variety of different basic Soldier challenges that showcase their physical fitness, technical proficiency, leadership ability, and warrior ethos to win the title of “Best Warrior.” (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Reginald Harvey)

