Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Tori Sam, from Houston, uses a hot-stamping machine to imprint coverall patches aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 22:51 Photo ID: 8432135 VIRIN: 240523-N-KX492-2023 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.61 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Inspect Equipment [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.