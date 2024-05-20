Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors Inspect Equipment [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Tripoli Sailors Inspect Equipment

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Tori Sam, from Houston, right, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class True Dunn, from Sonoma, California, tag out electrical equipment aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 22:51
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Inspect Equipment [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli
    amphibious assault-carrier

