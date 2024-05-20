Army Reserve Spc. Jean Ramirez, a Utilities Equipment Repairer with Headquarters and Headquarters company, 335th Signal Command (Theater), participates in a packing list inspection during in processing activities for the 335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition, at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst, NJ, May 12, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition is an Army-wide annual event where Soldiers compete against each other in a variety of different basic Soldier challenges that showcase their physical fitness, technical proficiency, leadership ability, and warrior ethos to win the title of “Best Warrior.” (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Reginald Harvey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 20:32 Photo ID: 8431982 VIRIN: 240318-A-AR378-1044 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 16.39 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE–DIX–LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Reginald Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.