HONOLULU, HI (May 26, 2024) Commander, Submarine Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Rick Seif speaks to a group of Scouts during a Memorial Day observance at the National Cemetery of the Pacific, Hawaii. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 20:40 Photo ID: 8431946 VIRIN: 240526-N-SS492-1135 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 5.38 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memorial Day 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by CPO B Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.