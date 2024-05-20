Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    Memorial Day 2024

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer B Biller 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU, HI (May 26, 2024) Commander, Submarine Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Rick Seif speaks to a group of Scouts during a Memorial Day observance at the National Cemetery of the Pacific, Hawaii. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

    This work, Memorial Day 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by CPO B Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

