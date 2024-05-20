HONOLULU, HI (May 26, 2024) Commander, Submarine Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Rick Seif speaks to a group of Scouts during a Memorial Day observance at the National Cemetery of the Pacific, Hawaii. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2024 20:39
|Photo ID:
|8431938
|VIRIN:
|240526-N-SS492-1053
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|6.26 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by CPO B Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
