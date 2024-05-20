Memorial Day 2024

HONOLULU, HI (May 26, 2024) A Scout salutes the colors during a Memorial Day observance at the National Cemetery of the Pacific, Hawaii. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

