Brookwood Memorial Day 2024

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kevin V. Doyle, United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) Air National Guard assistant to the commander, lays a wreath during a Memorial Day ceremony to honor the lives and legacy of fallen service members at the Brookwood American Military Cemetery, England, May 26, 2024. Throughout the course of U.S. history, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines have given their lives in defense of the Nation. On Memorial Day, we pay solemn tribute to their ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

