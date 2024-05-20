Method B combat offload training at African Lion 2024

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jaimee Brown, an aerial porter assigned the 36th Aerial Port Squadron, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, prepares to carry material to a C-130H3 Hercules while conducting method B combat cargo offload training during exercise African Lion 2024 on Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 24, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

