Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Method B combat offload training at African Lion 2024 [Image 1 of 6]

    Method B combat offload training at African Lion 2024

    KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MOROCCO

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jaimee Brown, an aerial porter assigned the 36th Aerial Port Squadron, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, prepares to carry material to a C-130H3 Hercules while conducting method B combat cargo offload training during exercise African Lion 2024 on Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 24, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 12:49
    Photo ID: 8431552
    VIRIN: 240524-F-MO337-3028
    Resolution: 5895x3922
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Method B combat offload training at African Lion 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Method B combat offload training at African Lion 2024
    Method B combat offload training at African Lion 2024
    Method B combat offload training at African Lion 2024
    Method B combat offload training at African Lion 2024
    Method B combat offload training at African Lion 2024
    Method B combat offload training at African Lion 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Offload
    Port
    C-130
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    AL24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT