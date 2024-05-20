Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Load, fly, drop at African Lion 2024 [Image 9 of 9]

    Load, fly, drop at African Lion 2024

    KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MOROCCO

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    Two U.S. Air Force C-130H3 Hercules and four Morocco Royal Armed Forces C-130s sit on the flight line during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) at Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 22, 2024. The strategic bilateral partnership between the United States and Morocco is rooted in shared interests in regional peace, security and prosperity.

    AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 09:37
    Photo ID: 8431411
    VIRIN: 240522-F-MO337-4970
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1007.08 KB
    Location: KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Load, fly, drop at African Lion 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnership
    Hercules
    C-130
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    AL24

