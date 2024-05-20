Load, fly, drop at African Lion 2024

Two U.S. Air Force C-130H3 Hercules and four Morocco Royal Armed Forces C-130s sit on the flight line during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) at Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 22, 2024. The strategic bilateral partnership between the United States and Morocco is rooted in shared interests in regional peace, security and prosperity.



AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

