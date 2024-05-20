A U.S. Air Force C-130H3 Hercules taxis during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) at Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 22, 2024.Working and collaborating with national military air forces on the African continent improves our ability to operate together, while providing opportunities to build important partner-to-partner relationships.



AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 09:37 Photo ID: 8431410 VIRIN: 240522-F-MO337-5387 Resolution: 5075x3377 Size: 1.48 MB Location: KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Load, fly, drop at African Lion 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.