    Load, fly, drop at African Lion 2024 [Image 2 of 9]

    Load, fly, drop at African Lion 2024

    KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MOROCCO

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    A member of the Morocco Royal Armed Forces operates a forklift during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) at Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 22, 2024. Working and collaborating with national military air forces on the African continent improves our ability to operate together, while providing opportunities to build important partner-to-partner relationships.

    AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Hercules
    C-130
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    AL24

